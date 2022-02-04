Background of service

Mr. Kephart’s letter singled me out for being nasty — he should know my heritage. One of my maternal great-grandfathers was Governor of Delaware in 1695. Another fought in the Revolutionary War. One of my paternal great-grandfathers served in the Civil War and another started the first dry goods store in Helena in 1864 and later he served in the Montana Territorial Legislature.

I come from a long line of brave people who believed in public service, democracy, and ethics — doing the right thing for the right reason. I was a public servant for 44 years. In my spare time, I volunteered at a Crisis Center, was a Big Sister, taught Sunday school, served on the board of college scholarship Endowment Fund, belonged to Kiwanis, and at 16 I single-handedly stopped a robbery.

You are unhappy with my letters because I am telling the truth.

Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. He attempted to overthrow the government and turn the USA into a fascist nation. Every day more and more of his failed coup plot is revealed. If re-elected, Trump promised to pardon the insurrectionists. That promise is witness tampering.

After every Trump rally, we see outbreaks of violence, racial and anti-Semitic tropes. His last rally was no different. Neo Nazis demonstrated in Texas. In Florida a young Jewish college student was beaten by Neo Nazi demonstrators. Across the street from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Neo Nazi demonstrators carried signs repeating Trump’s lie that whites weren’t getting vaccines, hospital beds, and medications because they were going to African Americans instead. Bomb threats were made to multiple Black universities.

An attendee of Trump’s recent rally was asked if Biden won. She said, “ No.” When asked if she personally counted the ballots and the total showed Biden won, would she believe Biden won? Again she said, “No.” Trump followers have been so brainwashed they can’t make critical decisions. They can’t tell fact from fiction nor can they make life saving decisions.

Yet Trump remains the head of the Republican Party. Why?

Mary Wolstein, Butte

