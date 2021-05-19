Back carbon pricing

Big Sky Resort is adapting to climate change and the warming planet by proposing to recycle sewage into snow. As a passionate skier, I’m happy for ideas like these.

In my 20-plus years of skiing in Montana, I’ve seen a stark difference in season length and snow quality from when I first learned on the slopes of Whitefish back in the mid '90s. It’s sad to think of skiing in future decades when the ski season is further compressed and we’ll face longer lift lines and crowded runs during the short weeks we’ll have to enjoy winter.

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Making snow from sewage is the epitome of “reuse,” but it seems like we’re just using a bucket to bail out a boat with big leaks. Namely oil, gas and coal. Burning fossil fuels is warming the planet and messing with winter recreation in Montana. There’s something really powerful we can do to change the trajectory of warming — put a price on carbon.

If you care about winter recreation, please consider telling our Montana members of Congress to support carbon pricing. Here’s the website from Citizens’ Climate Lobby, where you can write with a couple clicks: bit.ly/writeMTcongress.

Laurel Eastman, Bigfork

