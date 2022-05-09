Award not that impressive

When I was running for the Montana Supreme Court I did not mention the five air medals I received for flying in combat in Vietnam. In the same year, 2014, Ryan Zinke was running for Congress and his campaign was always making a big deal about him being awarded the Bronze Star which is equivalent to the air medal in order of precedent. I asked him one time if he would make public the citation that accompanied the award of his two Bronze Stars. Interestingly he never did. The citation to accompany the award would indicate where he was in combat and other details. Also a bronze issued for combat would have a "V" device on it.