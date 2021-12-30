Attention, flag-stealer

The last six months have made me so glad I chose to make Butte my home this year. However, apparently I have one neighbor who is not so glad about this. When the Pride flag displayed on my home disappeared the first few times, I took it as a dumb prank. However, six months in, it's getting old, especially when the U.S. flag also keeps disappearing.

To whoever is so needy for a flags that they have to keep taking mine in the middle of the night, please just knock on the door. That way, you can properly introduce yourself, and I'll gladly give you a few. The more you take, the more I donate to the LGBTQ charities I buy the new flags from, so we all win.

If, however, your cowardly stealing is an attempt to make LGBTQ people and allies unwelcome in the neighborhood, it's not working. I invite my other neighbors to join me in supporting organizations like the Montana Human Rights Network to make sure all LGBTQ Montanans are welcome, despite a few flag thieves who are so threatened by the very existence of the LGBTQ community that even a flag respectfully displayed is too much to handle.

I know whoever our flag thief is doesn't represent the best of Butte, and I look forward to seeing Pride flags flying all over town to show this thief they are the unwelcome interloper.

Abigail St. Lawrence, Butte

