Arts education makes us a better Butte

Shall it live in Butte? Over the past few weeks, I have had conversations with residents of my town and the words that resonate are, “We don’t want the music to die in Butte.” These are from parents who are unhappy with the incomplete music education being offered by their schools and the lack of private music teachers. Others are musicians who teach and desperately want to help as many young musicians as they can. Some are grandparents who are aghast that their grandchildren don’t know the common songs and holiday carols of our diverse ethnic culture in this country. As a retired public school music educator and a studio teacher of piano and voice, I have these conversations with folks on a daily basis. It truly takes everyone to work together to keep the power and beauty of music and all the fine arts alive in Butte. Will Butte meet the challenge?

What can we do to advocate for music and the greater fine arts for our children in Butte? We can encourage our children to experience music and the arts, by supporting our few school music teachers, by encouraging our school districts and boards to support the arts programs in their care with the resources and teachers that are so desperately needed, and to utilize and support the local private instructors in the arts. We can get past the pandemic mindset of isolating and get our children out and into arts programs. We can get past our own cultural hangups and allow our children to create art and music with people of different traditions and beliefs. We can give our children healthy and positive alternatives to harmful choices such as alcohol, drugs, technology overload and other dangerous practices. We can support and advocate for the arts and declare that an arts education for children and adults makes us a better Butte. This is a conversation worth having. What say you?