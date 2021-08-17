Article V expert

We are dealing with a crushing national debt that will be passed to our children. The supreme court and federal judiciary is getting more activist every year, and the federal government is overreaching and getting increasingly authoritarian daily.

A solution as big as these problems has always been available in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. A Convention of States for Proposing Amendments limited to the topics of Federal Fiscal Restraint, limiting Federal Power overreach, implementing term-limits on Congress, and the Federal Judiciary will significantly clean up D.C.

Helena is fortunate to soon host our nation's preeminent scholar on Article V. Professor Rob Natelson, a name familiar to many Montanans. Professor Natelson will be doing a presentation on Sept 21, 7pm at Jorgensen's/Helena on COS and Article V. Professor Natelson was the head of the UM Missoula School of Law for years, and ran for governor in the 1990s.

It is past due that our State Senators and Reps step up to their responsibilities and exercise their checks and balances roles to reign in Washington DC. Citizens of Butte, don't pass up this golden opportunity to listen and ask questions of Professor Natelson. Self governance starts now. Get up to speed on Article V!

Terry Kramer, Clancy

