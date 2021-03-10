Are 'all' welcome?

As a pastor I have kept an eye on how we meet as a congregation during covid. The new CDC guidelines published this week give us a light at the end of the tunnel, stating that we can meet inside with vaccinated people! However, you are still to avoid medium and large-sized gatherings that are poorly ventilated (like most churches) or public gatherings. As such, there have been some churches who claim “All are Welcome” talking about opening “only to those with the vaccine.” So, should we turn away the unvaccinated?

We should ask: “Is a church where 'All are Welcome' a public space?”

In accordance with the US Government the answer is no. The church is not considered “open to the public” as we fall under the “private clubs rule” and the First Amendment. However, if you are a church who claims “All are Welcome” you are openly bucking this governmental answer.

When we claim that “All are Welcome” we ensure that we do everything in our power to be accessible in accordance with the ADA, the Civil Rights Act, and we do not discriminate based on gender identity, LGBTQIA+, color, race, national origin, etc.