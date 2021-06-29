Archives exhibit

The current exhibit — William Clark and Art of the Gilded Age, on display until August 13 — is the latest reason to celebrate the incomparable contribution of the Butte Archives to the cultural life, emotional landscape and collective memory of our community.

Most of the exquisite selection represents a fascinating period of rare artistic effervescence in the fiercely competitive art scene of mid-19th century Paris. Highly interesting to me, is to observe how some of the paintings partially reveal the mysterious genesis of the Impressionist movement that soon followed. The accompanying booklet is particularly helpful in directing the attention to what makes these paintings such prominent treasures.

This is the kind of exhibition that one would be excited to find in New York City or Paris.

I enthusiastically recommend that people find the time to experience this collection as well as introduce their children to important art and Butte history.

The Butte Archives and their partners deserve our gratitude for the memorable delight of this unexpected summer gift.

Patrick Beretta, Butte

