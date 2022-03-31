April is Strengthening Families Month

National Child Abuse Prevention Month, know as Strengthening Families Month in Montana, is an opportunity to educate and raise awareness about the importance of preventing child maltreatment in communities. A reported 1,750 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States in Federal fiscal year 2020, according to the latest national data. Child protective services responded to more than 3 million allegations of child maltreatment across the country, and a total of 618,000 children were found to be victims of child maltreatment. A reported 3,777 children were found to be victims of maltreatment in Montana’s 2020 fiscal year, and five child fatalities were attributed to maltreatment. 15,528 children received an investigation or assessment for abuse or neglect. This April, we recognize Strengthening Families Month, an initiative rooted in communities working together to serve children and their families in meaningful, impactful ways that provide families what they need to thrive, even throughout adversity. Providing information about comprehensive best-practices that are known to build parental capacity through protective factors is key in helping families become more resilient. Protective factors are conditions or attributes that mitigate or eliminate risk and can increase the health and well-being of children and families. They provide parents with the tools they need to parent effectively, even under stress. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting, knowledge of child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports.Strengthening Families Month is more than just raising awareness, it’s about taking action. Everyone can join in this national effort by helping to reduce vulnerabilities such as isolation and food insecurity. By reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening other protective factors, we can begin to mitigate child maltreatment and improve the outcomes of children and families. To make child abuse less likely to occur, we need to invest in our community and our families.Consider partnering with family and strength-based focused organizations and programs. Support prevention programs such as home visiting. Support high-quality early learning environments and Head Start programs. Encourage families to use the supports and services available. Be a connection to others, and if nothing else, be kind.All children deserve to grow up in safe, supportive environments. This Strengthening Families Month, help make this possible by supporting families and spreading the word about the importance of child abuse prevention. For more information and resources visit butte4cs.org/strengtheningfamilies.