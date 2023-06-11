Appreciated informative and inspirational event

Thursday evening, I had a truly eye-opening experience. I attended the opening night of “Let’s Talk! Disability — Butte” at East Middle School. Though the evening included inspiring videos of efforts to increase inclusivity from Stodden Park and Camp Bull Wheel to Habitat for Humanity, the core of the evening featured 10 area residents who spoke about their struggles and successes in living with disabilities. Their monologues were dramatic and tragic, humorous and heartrending, hopeful and inspiring. And these monologues revealed the astounding efforts of our neighbors and friends to live with and overcome their disabilities with grace and determination. Thank you, Ability Montana and Orphan Girl Children’s Theater for organizing and presenting such an informative and inspirational event. But mostly, thank you to the 10 people who shared their experiences so freely with us to help each of us start thinking — and talking — about what it means to be disabled.