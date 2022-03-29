Appreciate your freedom

I was fortunate enough to attend the production "The All Hands on Deck Show" at the beautiful Mother Lode Theatre on Sunday, March 6. It's a musical set in the 1940s honoring what's become known as "The Greatest Generation." It was delightful! These comments/(ramblings?) are the result of my reflections prompted by the show. The way the people of the USA responded to the attack on Pearl Harbor is truly incredible! The can-do spirit that endured rationing, personal commitment, and self sacrifice for a just cause has been referred to as "the waking of a sleeping giant." I have a friend who had his father-in-law and two uncles killed in action, so when he talks about it with me, it becomes up close and personal! The freedoms we enjoy today are a result of their winning the second World War. Reflect for a moment just how much personal sacrifice and heartache it took for us to enjoy these freedoms. I'm saddened to see just how divided we are as a country. It seems to be "us against them" on so many issues today. I believe one of the unintended consequences of each generation striving to make life better for their kids and grandkids is that it morphed into a "sense of entitlement," where we (myself included) expect things — not appreciate them! I see clearly one of the biggest problems we have is that we're acting like a bunch of spoiled brats! Each of us insisting on getting our own way, regardless of what's good for us as a whole. I suggest we all pause and consider how our solutions to each issue of contention that we have today (and there are many) will affect others — not just ourselves! Let's show our appreciation for the freedom our forebears bought for us worthy of the sacrifices they endured, by acting like mature adults — not spoiled children. Thanks for reading!