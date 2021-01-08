Apologies needed

In November, Montana voters gave Steve Daines six more years as our junior senator, and chose Matt Rosendale as our representative. As their first acts of 2021, they have forever added their names to the list that future historians will examine of those who aided and abetted the attempt of Trump supporters to overturn an American election.

Many have described what happened in our nation’s Capitol on January 6 as the acts of “thugs” and “goons.” Those terms actually minimize and depoliticize who they are and what they did. They are domestic terrorists who engaged in treason and violent sedition.

At the last second, Daines withdrew his name from the treasonous twelve who supported the challenge to the election. But after his endless months of feeding the lies that inspired an attempted American coup, it’s not nearly enough.

Both he and Rosendale must begin by apologizing for fomenting this tragic state of affairs and publicly renounce the falsehoods about the election. They must openly admit that they knew all along that every single electoral outcome in every single state was accurate, clean, fair, and legal, and that every single accusation to the contrary was false.