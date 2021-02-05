Anti-Montana bills

If the bill to reserve hunting licenses for rich out-of-state clients is any indication, there is a concerted effort by some to turn Montana into nothing more than a playground and tax shelter for the world’s richest people. If a fair-shake and fair-share are still values that matter to you, then now is the time to contact your legislators and let them know you oppose House Bills 251 and 254. Tell them that if our future as working Montanans is to cater to the uber-rich, then the least they can do is make sure we don’t spend 18 months on probation doing it.