Anti-Montana bills
Among the bills circulating in the Montana Legislature are two that go after some of the oldest values we have as Montanans: giving folks a fair shake and carrying our fair share of the load.
Currently, Montana law establishes a six-month probationary period for new employees. If a new hire isn’t pulling their share of the weight, an employer can let them go during that time without fear of lawsuit. House Bill 254, extends that period up to 18 months, tripling the amount of time a worker has to prove up.
HB 254 doesn’t just go after new employees, but it also upends 40 years of protections for supervisors and managers by giving corporations “the broadest discretion when making a decision to discharge any managerial or a supervisory employee."
The same out-of-state corporate interests pushing House Bill 254 are also pushing House Bill 251 which would make Montana a right-to-work state. Montana presently is a fair-share state, which means if a working person enjoys the benefits of collective bargaining, then their contract can contain a clause that says they must pay their fair share for the cost of those benefits.
Taken together, these two bills represent a monumental loss for all workers in Montana. The waitress starting a job tomorrow wouldn’t get off probation until 2022 and the linemen that keep the lights on and the vaccines cold would lose their voice in establishing service and safety standards.
If the bill to reserve hunting licenses for rich out-of-state clients is any indication, there is a concerted effort by some to turn Montana into nothing more than a playground and tax shelter for the world’s richest people. If a fair-shake and fair-share are still values that matter to you, then now is the time to contact your legislators and let them know you oppose House Bills 251 and 254. Tell them that if our future as working Montanans is to cater to the uber-rich, then the least they can do is make sure we don’t spend 18 months on probation doing it.
Bob Brock, Butte