Another way to look at it

Allow me to use a firefighter analogy. You’re awakened by your smoke detectors at 3 a.m. Fearing a fire, your family evacuates and you call 911. 100 firefighters arrive and one by one, they go in the back door, through the house, and out the front door where you’re awaiting their assessment. 90 of the 100 firefighters tell you your house is on fire and you shouldn’t go back in. The remaining 10 tell you that it’s safe to go in. Who are you going to listen to? By the way, you later learn that the 10 that told you to return are part owners of various businesses that would benefit from your house burning down and even your demise.