An offensive denial

Friday, February 12, was a dark day. On a 30-19 vote, the Montana Senate voted not to confirm Margie Campbell, a former legislative colleague, to complete her 4-year term on the Montana Human Rights Commission. She was appointed by Gov. Bullock after the 2019 session adjourned, so required Senate confirmation this session. The sponsor of the resolution to confirm her, SR 17, asked his colleagues, at the hearing, to vote "no," as requested by Montana's newly minted Governor Gianforte. The Senate obliged.

At the time of this writing, Commissioner Campbell is the only Native American voice on the Human Rights Commission. She served three terms in the House of Representatives, in 2005, 2007, and 2009. She currently serves as Chief Diversity Officer at MSU Northern. Her qualifications are unmatched and impeccable. By law, the new Governor already gets a majority of appointments to the five-member Commission, and the Senate confirmed those three appointments on the very day it denied Commissioner Campbell the right to serve the remainder of her four-year term.