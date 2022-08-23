Allocating the budget surplus
The opinion pages have been abuzz about our potential budget surplus ($1.7 billion according to a Montana Standard article) and what to do with it, so here is my two cents worth. First, control our “kids in a candy store” impulses and act rationally and responsibly. We have a state debt of $2.78 billion and a total local government debt of $2.52 billion for a combined Montana debt of $5.3 billion, not chump change by any means, and there is no way we can pay off all of it right now. But we can make a start, say $500 million. The interest we save can be considered a payment to ourselves, to every Montanan. It might not be much, but it beats a kick in the pants and should make us all feel good. Then we should invest $500 million in government or high-quality corporate bonds which pay anywhere from 3% to 6% per year, yielding $15 million to $30 million per year after year after year. Divvy up that interest money into all their pet projects year after year after year. The remaining $700 million leave in the bank for emergencies, which always seem to crop up.
People are also reading…
It's not rocket science, but all those drooling over the surplus should keep in mind that “once spent, forever gone,” and some of their spending ideas leave much to be desired, in my view.
Andy Johnson,
Butte