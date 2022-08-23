Allocating the budget surplus

The opinion pages have been abuzz about our potential budget surplus ($1.7 billion according to a Montana Standard article) and what to do with it, so here is my two cents worth. First, control our “kids in a candy store” impulses and act rationally and responsibly. We have a state debt of $2.78 billion and a total local government debt of $2.52 billion for a combined Montana debt of $5.3 billion, not chump change by any means, and there is no way we can pay off all of it right now. But we can make a start, say $500 million. The interest we save can be considered a payment to ourselves, to every Montanan. It might not be much, but it beats a kick in the pants and should make us all feel good. Then we should invest $500 million in government or high-quality corporate bonds which pay anywhere from 3% to 6% per year, yielding $15 million to $30 million per year after year after year. Divvy up that interest money into all their pet projects year after year after year. The remaining $700 million leave in the bank for emergencies, which always seem to crop up.