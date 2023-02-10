Airport board pushes more waste and ruin

Four years after their fateful vote to demolish our multi-million dollar airport terminal, Bert-Mooney Airport’s board of directors is on another destructive streak, this time gunning for the large and iconic home at 3500 Wilson Ave., built by Butte’s late great Dr. Ed Bartoletti. It stands over a mile to the north of the main airport complex and as with the board’s ardent support for destruction in the past, their reasoning for going so far out of the way to demolish this house is not logical. They blame minor damage caused by vandals, but this was only a result of their own poor stewardship of the property. They blame FAA regulations, but this is just another attempt to shift the blame from themselves, as there will never be a need to extend the runway north of Elizabeth Warren Avenue.