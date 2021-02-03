Age limit for drivers?

A few weeks ago, I was driving down Montana Street when all of a sudden a car veered into my lane and then back out of it. When I drove past the car who merged into my lane and almost hit me, I saw that it was an elderly person. That got me to start thinking, should elderly people above a certain age be able to drive?

I think that when a person turns a certain age they should have to get tested every two years to ensure that they are still mentally and physically capable enough to drive.

There is 55 and alive classes but I think you can wait a few years. According to the Institute on Aging, you can be around 75 years old when you start losing your senses. So, I think around that time would be a good age to start considering to stop driving.

It is the same for teenagers. We cannot start driving until a certain age so maybe it would be a good idea to stop driving at a certain age. I just think it would be the safest option for everyone on the roads.

Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central student

