Against solar project

Concerning the proposed zoning exception for a 1,600+ acre, 700,000-panel solar array between Basin Creek and Little Basin Creek: It is difficult to believe this is under serious consideration. This project would have clear and quantifiable adverse effects including complete ecological destruction of the area; constant noise pollution associated with a massive multi-year construction project; and a decrease in property values due to the aforementioned alterations. The character of the surrounding community and neighborhoods not to mention natural features will be irretrievably scarred. The proposed fencing and “landscaping” will destroy native vegetation and topography, which in turn will destroy wildlife ecosystems in this area, including obviously effecting the natural movement of large game, which in turn could reasonably have a direct negative effect on the economic advantages accruing to Butte Silver Bow during hunting seasons. The lighting and reflective properties of solar arrays will create well documented nuisances in the surrounding areas for miles. Reclassification for purposes of this private enterprise will fail to enhance or promote the comprehensive development of the immediate neighborhood and community, which will in turn adversely affect nearby property values not to mention aesthetic features of this area. There is no guarantee that the short-term jobs and contracts in construction over two years will go all and only to benefit Butte companies and thus the Butte economy; the long-term jobs totaling 8 or so are practically an insult given the destruction being proposed.