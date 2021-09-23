Admit mistake, governor

It’s long past time for the governor to admit the failure of his non-policy of “personal responsibility” as a way to fight Covid. As bodies pile up in our hospital morgues, in numbers that have required St. Peter’s in Helena to bring in a refrigerated semi trailer, the Republican leadership in Helena has been worse than useless. Worse because they not only do nothing to stop Covid, but they actively oppose measures taken by others. For example, this week we learned that the governor’s minion, Austin Knudsen, intends to sue the federal government for requiring its employees to wear masks on the job and get vaccinated.