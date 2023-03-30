Addressing the teacher shortage

Education is the path to a brighter future for the youth of Montana, and teachers have the important job of providing that education. A shortage of teachers detracts from our children’s education and jeopardizes the future of our state.

Some of the bills making their way through the Montana Legislature, such as HB 234 and HB 562, could make the teacher shortage worse. HB 234 allows anyone to challenge material in schools as obscene, forcing teachers to walk on eggshells when teaching anatomy or psychology; and HB 562 shifts funding away from public schools to private charter schools, making it more difficult for public schools to increase teacher salaries.

Other bills coming out of the Montana Legislature, such as HB 15 and HB 445, could help to alleviate the teacher shortage. HB 15 adjusts school funding for inflation, making it easier for public schools to increase teacher salaries; and HB 445 establishes a mentoring program to support new teachers.

Addressing the teacher shortage is critical. We should be enacting policies that support our public schools, not ones that demonize or defund them. The future of our state depends on it.

Matthew Ringle,

Helena