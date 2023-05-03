Addressing and solving the underlying problem

"Abandoned houses stir frustration and responses" (Montana Standard Feb. 4)

"Butte Rescue Mission seeks stronger ties, county funding" (Montana Standard April 30

In Ed Randall’s defense, code enforcement is a thankless job.

Sheriff Ed Lester said: “He also gets the frustration and says his department will do what it can. If there is not a criminal offense, we usually do our best to get these people to move on.”

And in that lies the underlying problem that is not being addressed by focusing only on tearing down dilapidated buildings. The officials are doing the best they can, given the current laws and regulations. But we as a community are not willing to call for a Community Council (Clause 03.03[e]) to address and come to a consensus on what should be done about the underlying problem of vagrancy. We just keep chasing the vagrants from Park Street to Emma Park and back Uptown.

The various do-gooder groups just keep enabling them with free food, free shelter and free clothing, and we have never ever developed a holistic, comprehensive approach to solving the problem.

It now sounds like we have the correct people at the Rescue Mission who are willing to take a pragmatic approach to the problem and implement a holistic solution.

In years gone by vagrancy was a crime, people were arrested and sentenced to service at the county poor farm, where they were expected to work for their food, shelter and clothing.

So here is a chance for the community to support a modern holistic approach to resolving the problem. Here is the opportunity to create a mandatory county work program, with a modern coordinated approach to feeding, sheltering, clothing, plus educating, training with mental and physical health programs all included under one combined county help up approach.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte