Addressing and solving the underlying problem

In Ed Randall’s defense, code enforcement is a thankless job. What stupidity to think you can solve the problem by moving it to the Planning Department.

Sheriff Ed Lester said: “He also gets the frustration and says his department will do what it can. If there is not a criminal offense, we usually do our best to get these people to move on.”

And in that lies the underlying problem that is not being addressed by focusing only on tearing down dilapidated buildings. The officials are doing the best they can, given the current laws and regulations. But we as a community are not willing to call for a Community Council (Clause 03.03[e]) to address and come to a consensus on what should be done about the underlying problem of vagrancy. We just keep chasing the vagrants from Park Street to Emma Park, back Uptown.

The various do-gooder groups just keep enabling them with free food, free shelter and free clothing, and we never ever develop a holistic comprehensive approach to solving the problem.

In years gone by, vagrancy was a crime, people were arrested and sentenced to service at the county poor farm — where they were expected to work for their food, shelter and clothing.

So where is the modern holistic approach to resolving the problem? Where is the mandatory county work program, with a modern coordinated approach to feeding, sheltering, clothing plus educating, training with mental and physical health programs all included under one combined county poor farm approach?

Yes, somebody should be able to figure out a new name that does not have the stigma attached to it.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte