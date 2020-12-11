Adding to hatred
To Attorney General Fox:
I want to voice my objection to you adding Montana to the frivolous lawsuit that challenges the presidential election.
This lawsuit is an attempt to steal votes from the duly elected candidate in order to stroke the ego of the current president. It is a waste of time & money & further promotes Trump's baseless claims as has been shown multiple times already in lower courts.
It does nothing but create a larger divide among us & threatens to turn the U.S. into an autocratic country. I am disgusted that you chose to participate in it & want you to know that I feel you are adding to the hatred that is ripping this country apart. Shame on you.
Diane Hayward, Butte
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!