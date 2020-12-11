Adding to hatred

This lawsuit is an attempt to steal votes from the duly elected candidate in order to stroke the ego of the current president. It is a waste of time & money & further promotes Trump's baseless claims as has been shown multiple times already in lower courts.

It does nothing but create a larger divide among us & threatens to turn the U.S. into an autocratic country. I am disgusted that you chose to participate in it & want you to know that I feel you are adding to the hatred that is ripping this country apart. Shame on you.