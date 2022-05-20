Actions speak louder than the generic and vague claims in ads

Actions speak louder than generic, vague claims

I was born and raised in Montana and continue to hold an interest in the family ranch where I grew up. I do not know Cora Neumann or Monica Tranel. In an effort to find out more about both candidates I sent an email with questions to each based upon some of the claims they made in their respective ads. For instance, among other things, I asked Ms. Neumann what specifically she had done to “stand up to Washington to protect our public lands“ and what she would do to go after “ rich outsiders driving up costs?” I asked Ms. Tranel what specifically she had done to “take on big business” and what she did to “ fight for Main Street Montana”. I sent my inquiry to Ms. Neumann by email at 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. It has been six days and I have heard NOTHING. By contrast I sent the inquiry to Ms. Tranel at 7:21 a.m. on Friday, May 13. By 7:59 a.m. (38 minutes later) I had a response complete with detailed cites to cases where she had “taken on big business” and specifics where she “fought for Main Street Montana”. Ms. Tranel also included details about legislation she had worked on for consumers regarding telecommunication bills, her work on rural investment projects and her work for landowners affected by coal bed methane. She answered every question I asked in a thorough fashion.