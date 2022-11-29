Achieving equity to end HIV

World AIDS Day is commemorated every year on Dec. 1. This important day is a set aside to honor the lives that were lost to AIDS-related illnesses, show support to those living with HIV, and to reflect on our global response to HIV/AIDS.

This year’s theme is Achieving Equity to End HIV. Since it’s inauguration 34 years ago there have been extraordinary advances in HIV care, treatment, and prevention. Individuals are living longer, healthier lives. Scientific studies show that those people who are on HIV medication and achieve and maintain viral suppression cannot spread it to others. However, approximately 1.5 million new cases of HIV occur every year, including 35,000 new infections in the United States. The work is not finished.

Equalization in reducing the stigma and discrimination against individuals with HIV/AIDS remains unbalanced. Globally there are certain populations and geographical areas that continue to endure the larger share of this disease. Collaboration, partnership, and commitment to ensuring that education, research, policies, detection, prevention, and treatment are effectively put into practice is crucial in the struggle to end HIV locally and world-wide.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department has joined the commitment to end HIV. Equitable access to HIV testing, education, prevention, and referrals to care and treatment are provided at no cost. Knowledge is power, power is control. Knowing your HIV status, learning about prevention and treatment will result in the power to control and eliminate HIV.

To learn more about the services provided by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department please call 406-497-5020.

Lee Ann Tierney, Health Educator,

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department