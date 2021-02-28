Abuse of power

Mary McCormick needs to go away. She is using her position to violate owners' property rights.

Waiting for demolition permits to file false, fraudulent claims against property owners is an abuse of power that she does not have. There are so many salvageable sites and buildings worth preservation that should be pursued before they need demolition.

As a resident of the Floral Park area I can tell you there is no possibility of getting 80% of residents in this area to want the type of witch hunt Mary McCormick wants to impose on property owners. She needs to be stopped and fined for her violations of owners property rights.

The commissioners need to stop kowtowing to her worthless claims and move on to things that will bring more investments into Butte, not more hurdles to jump through. I would like to see her resignation brought to the next Commissioner"s meeting. This is shameful!

Angie Goodell, Butte

