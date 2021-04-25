Abridging our rights

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof . . . .” Freedom of religion also guarantees freedom to choose which church to follow as well as freedom from religion. My religious beliefs most likely don’t agree with yours. The Constitution guarantees our religious differences are legal.

I am very disappointed in the bills the 2021 Montana Legislative session passed and Governor Gianforte signed into law. I always believed in the separation of church and state. Many of the new laws take away rights of women and LGBT communities. They assault our humanity. Now we have a new Montana law for religious freedom. Our country was founded on the right to religious freedom: Montana has taken it one step further. Now religion can be used as a legal defense.

That being the case, I remember the young gay man that was beaten and tied to a remote fence in Wyoming. Then he was left to die in the freezing cold. His body was found much later. Under this new law it could be legally stated that what was done to him was done in the name of religious freedom and therefore his murder was legal.