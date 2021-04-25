Abridging our rights
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof . . . .” Freedom of religion also guarantees freedom to choose which church to follow as well as freedom from religion. My religious beliefs most likely don’t agree with yours. The Constitution guarantees our religious differences are legal.
I am very disappointed in the bills the 2021 Montana Legislative session passed and Governor Gianforte signed into law. I always believed in the separation of church and state. Many of the new laws take away rights of women and LGBT communities. They assault our humanity. Now we have a new Montana law for religious freedom. Our country was founded on the right to religious freedom: Montana has taken it one step further. Now religion can be used as a legal defense.
That being the case, I remember the young gay man that was beaten and tied to a remote fence in Wyoming. Then he was left to die in the freezing cold. His body was found much later. Under this new law it could be legally stated that what was done to him was done in the name of religious freedom and therefore his murder was legal.
It also follows that the law also makes doctors performing abortions subject to being murdered as some’s religious right and the bombing or burning of abortion clinics or Jewish synagogues are also done in the name of religious freedom and are not punishable under the law.
Murder is still murder and property destruction is still property destruction — regardless of your religious freedom. What happened to separation of church and state?
I certainly hope some entity challenges the legality of this law. We can’t let our freedoms continue to be chipped away bit by bit or vote by vote. We voters need to save our democracy now.
Mary Wolstein, Butte