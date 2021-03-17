About air monitoring

I'm glad to see that you're still concerned about the health of our community.

In regards to your concern about air monitoring during the Remedial Action (RA) of the BPSOU, your concern is included in the Final BPSOU Consent Decree under the "BPSOU Statement of Work", page 15 of 269 (PDF version).

"3.6 Pre-Final (95%) RDs." section.

. . . "... The Pre-final RD [Remedial Design] will serve as the approved Final (100%) RD if EPA approves the Pre-final RD without comments. The Pre-final RD must include:. . ."

3.6 (g) states:

"(g) A description of monitoring and control measures to protect human health and the environment, such as air monitoring and dust suppression, during the RA;"

So, although the "fine print" hasn't been written yet for the Remedial Design (RD) document, air monitoring during the Remedial Action (RA), it is a requirement to be addressed in the final RD document.

I hope that addresses your concern.

Dan Olsen

former member of the BPSOU CD Negotiation Team representing B-SB and its citizens

