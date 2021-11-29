A win for everyone

Over the course of the Covid 19 pandemic, many have puzzled over why some people, including our Governor and Attorney General, are so opposed to measures that save lives. Had a vaccine been available in 1918, 5,000 Montanans would not have died from the Spanish Flu, because they were desperate for a medical cure. Now, couched in the rhetoric of freedom and personal rights, the pro-Covid crowd is prolonging everyone’s risk.

Our AG is suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandates, essentially arguing that health care workers have a right to become infected and spread disease to patients. Perhaps the anti-masker/vaxers would rather watch their friends and relatives die than to see a Democratic administration successfully end this pandemic.

Can we please stop looking at everything through a win/lose lens and realize that ending the pandemic is not a win for the Biden administration, but a win for everyone?

Jan Clinard, Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0