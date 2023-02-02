A willingness to return to the fundamentals

John Ray — "Return to fundamentals of government (as) articulated in our Constitution" (Montana Standard Jan. 20).

Seaborn Larson — Montana Freedom Caucus (Montana Standard Jan. 21)

“Law is a command of reason for the common good.” — Aquinas

“The common good” vs. "The me freedom.”

Yes, Mr. Ray and Mr. Larson, it is all a matter of attitude.

These days it is difficult to tell the difference between ultra-liberals and Communists, and ultra-conservatives and fascists. American representative democracy should be the harmonious blender and balancer somewhere in the middle.

Where is American representative democracy? Where are the Americans? Where is the American Caucus/Coalition/Party?

It is said that the good Lord has given us “free will.” The freedom to choose. So where is the willingness to choose to live in harmony with our earth and the willingness to choose to live in harmony one with another? Where is the willingness to live a harmonious blended and balanced existence? Where is the willingness to seek common solutions to common concerns, personal concerns, familial concerns, communal concerns, educational concerns, spiritual concerns, economical concerns and/or governmental concerns?

Where is the willingness to seek compromise and consensus? Where is the willingness “to return to the fundamentals of government as articulated in our Constitution?” A Constitution written by men who lived in a civilization of harmonious communities. Communities of human beings willing to respect each other’s freedoms, but also willing to work together, even though they disagreed, to come to a compromise and to found a system of governance that would encourage and foster a blending and balancing of freedom and responsibility for the good of all.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte