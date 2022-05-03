A tragic victory

What had seemed likely for months is now a reality: the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision is a catastrophe for American women, especially poor women. Blue states will pass legislation keeping abortion legal under the provisions mandated by Roe. But red states like Montana, which have already passed scores of laws restricting access to abortion (even more under the Gianforte administration) definitely will not.

As a result, wealthier women in red states will be able to travel to blue ones to get legal abortions. But poor women in red states won't have that financial freedom if carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term would be a disaster.

The anti-abortion movement was never really about protecting nonviable fetuses; it was always truly about policing female sexuality. The movement worked long, hard and skillfully to that end, and they have achieved a tragic victory.

Those of us who support reproductive freedom for American women must fight back at the ballot box. We must vote every anti-abortion Republican out of office. We must start now, at the upcoming midterm elections.

Henry Gonshak,

Butte

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1