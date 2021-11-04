A tale of poo and taxes

My dog likes to go walking in the cemetery, Mount Carmel. And so, of a Monday, the last one, we went. As he is wont to do, he will poo. Being a responsible and respectable dog owner, I bagged the poo, as I am wont to do, and carried it to the car when we left. Not all dog owners in the county are as responsible, as ample evidence scattered in our parks will show.

Well, one has to thus dispose of the poo. One doesn't just hang onto it, that would be weird. So, I drove behind the courthouse and tossed the bag of poo into the dumpster. Imagine my embarrassment when later I get a phone message telling me that putting my “garbage” in the courthouse dumpster is verboten. The courthouse dumpster is obviously sacrosanct and intended exclusively and only for refuse produced by the occupants of our sandstone tower.

Our diligent Anaconda Deer Lodge county public servants, on taxpayer dime, had the time and motivation to promptly investigate my transgression, search out my identity, discover what contact information that search would glean, then proceed to make contact with me. My transgression was so egregious that the ADLC County CEO's secretary herself was charged with taking the time out of her very busy schedule to notify me of my crime. She called the library and my home, and who knows where else. Messages were left and eventually one was received.

I am now able to take comfort knowing that our public servants are motivated employees willing to invest county time and treasure into ferreting out even the tiniest offenses to the county and restore peace. I am adequately chastised and in future my bag of poo and I will seek out one of the many other refuse receptacles the productive taxpayers — like myself — have positioned in the heart of the city instead of using the courthouse dumpster also paid for by the productive taxpayers of Anaconda Deer Lodge County.

Mea culpa.

Marjee Zeier, Anaconda

