A steaming pile
As Montanans have been battered by Covid-19, the loss of jobs and businesses, turmoil for schools and students, Northwestern Energy has recruited Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) to drop a semi-load of steaming cattle ordure on our heads.
SB 379 gives NorthWestern everything the Public Service Commission and past legislatures have refused to grant. The company wants to purchase a larger share of the Colstrip 4 power plant, an aging jalopy which could be shut down at any time for very expensive repairs. This would be a foolish business decision, because NorthWestern would assume costs that include maintenance and repair, decommissioning, cleanup of ash ponds and contaminated water and soil. The plant might shut down long before the $1.9 Billion (PSC staff estimate) is recouped from sales.
But wait! What if NorthWestern could force customers to assume all this dangerous risk? The PSC stands between the ratepayers’ pocketbooks and the company’s greed, so SB 379 kneecaps the Commission by forbidding any oversight in the public interest, to the tune $700/year per customer. Take that, Montana businesses and families! This bill removes any meaningful public protections against this monopoly utility with regard to the enormous costs of Colstrip ownership. The plant could be closed the day after purchase, killing jobs and sticking customers with decades of debt for a shuttered plant!
Contact your legislators at leg.mt.gov. or 406-444-4800 asking them to vote NO on SB 379. You can send your message to the entire Senate Energy Committee at the same places.
Mary Fitzpatrick, Billings