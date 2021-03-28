A steaming pile

As Montanans have been battered by Covid-19, the loss of jobs and businesses, turmoil for schools and students, Northwestern Energy has recruited Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) to drop a semi-load of steaming cattle ordure on our heads.

SB 379 gives NorthWestern everything the Public Service Commission and past legislatures have refused to grant. The company wants to purchase a larger share of the Colstrip 4 power plant, an aging jalopy which could be shut down at any time for very expensive repairs. This would be a foolish business decision, because NorthWestern would assume costs that include maintenance and repair, decommissioning, cleanup of ash ponds and contaminated water and soil. The plant might shut down long before the $1.9 Billion (PSC staff estimate) is recouped from sales.