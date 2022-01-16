A lost and found site

I moved from Butte last fall and lost a bag with medications, sewing supplies, towels, and clothes.

A couple found the bag, and called the pharmacy listed on the medications in the bag. The pharmacy called me to inform me the couple wanted me to call them; I thought it was a scam, and told this to the pharmacy who told the couple; I hadn’t yet realized I’d lost the bag. (I recently realized what was in the bag. I believe the couple may have wanted a reward. That's why they didn't give it to the police. (They had messaged me, then blocked me, on Facebook.)

They had “thrown all” of my items away, saying it was the thing to do when I did not call them. I called the Butte Police Department for support. They were not great in about assisting me: I wanted to get on record. An officer I spoke to said he would have thrown the items away too!

When I called back later, asking to speak to him again, Dispatch said there was no one with that name; he worked the night shift. I emailed Chief Lester but got no reply.

No report was filed about my first call, but one was after the second. Later, in wanting the report, I was told it cost $150; wrong — it's just $3.

I consulted with the Helena Police Department comparing how lost items are handled there with Butte's process. Helena has a website for lost items, and they are kept for 90 days. How much easier it would have been if this couple had simply taken my lost bag to the police, and the police had such a website for lost and found. I would have my items back!

Angela Helvey, Kent, WA

