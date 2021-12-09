A lack of PE

Our lack of physical activity is killing us.

My wife and I just learned that PE class is only being offered once a week and often being taught by the regular classroom teachers. We also learned that there are only 2 PE teachers in the district, so PE class won't even be offered for the entire school year. This is just unacceptable. Not only for our children, but for the community as a whole.

One of the purposes of school is to help children become productive members of society. By not adequately teaching physical education, we as a community are setting our children up for a future of increased obesity and obesity-related diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and numerous cancers. Also, the CDC has found that children with obesity are 3 times more likely to have to be hospitalized from COVID than their peers and 1.5 times more likely to need an ICU admission or to lead to death.

Obesity and lack of physical activity not only affects the health of our children, it also is detrimental to their learning. Children (and adults) need daily physical activity to stimulate their minds. Students that are physically active tend to have better grades, school attendance, cognitive performance, and classroom behavior. The science and parental intuition know it's true. Kids with pent-up energy can't focus and will not sleep well, leading to further learning and attention issues. In fact, because of all these negative effects, the CDC recommends that all elementary schools provide at least 150 minutes of PE each week. Currently we are providing less than 30.

Many families, including mine, are paying for outside-of-school activities to ensure our children stay active, but many more families cannot afford this and their children will continue to fall behind. Is this legacy we want to leave behind?

So how do we improve? Contact the school board and school administrators and tell them we need every-day PE, to hire PE teachers for every school. It is time to stop passing the buck. Let's leave a better community behind us.

Shane Martin, Butte

