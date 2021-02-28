A grim milestone

Marking a very grim milestone!

On the day the USA reached a half million deaths from COVID-19 the following 10 countries; Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Haiti, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Japan with a combined population of about 445.2 million have been able (through mandates and strict enforcements) to basically starve this virus to death before the availability of vaccines and continue to maintain it at manageable levels without the human and economic devastation that we have experienced here in the USA.

The ten countries had as of 02/22/2021 only a combined total deaths to date from COVID-19, of 11,441, and an average rate of only 1.94 deaths per 100K population. While the USA on the same date had 498,883 deaths to date at a rate of 152.49 deaths Per 100K Population, and Montana had 1,342 deaths to date at a rate of 125.42 deaths per 100K Population.

Have over 500,000 (and counting) Americans been needlessly killed for political reasons?

Where is the public outcry for holistic local, state and national pandemic preparedness master plans that will prevent another half -million Americans from dying and our economy from being devastated again when the next coronavirus hits?

R. Edward Banderob, Butte

