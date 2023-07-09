A great idea

John wrote: “2. To facilitate community input, EPA should announce the creation of a new EPA sanctioned, independent citizen advisory group comprised of diverse elements/stakeholders in the community to oversee the Superfund cleanup and to make recommendations for improvement.”

A great idea.

An even greater idea would be for John Ray to submit a communication to the Butte-Silver Bow City-County Government Council of Commissioners requesting that they implement Clause 3.3 (e), of the Butte-Silver Bow City-County Government Charter, and call for, and authorize a Community Council to advise the B-SB Council of Commissioners, EPA, and DEQ relative to all matters related to the impact of heavy metals in the Greater Butte Silver Bow Community.

The local representative of one of Montana’s senators recently stated relative to Community Councils; “... Missoula County is one that really relies on them heavily and it works quite well.”

Such a Community Council could include participants from the seven major segments of the Grater Butte Silver Bow community: 1) Personal health entities, 2) familial organizations, 3) communal social service clubs and organizations, 4) educational institutions, 5) spiritual- and faith-based entities, 6) economical firms and organizations, and 7) governmental city-county departments and commissions. These participants could even be those recommended by clusterings of representatives from the various interested groups from the various segments of the greater community.

That just might be a step toward the direction of creating a more harmonious community.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte