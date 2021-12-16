A familiar tirade

What’s your ancestral heritage, Matt Rosendale?

Mine’s Irish and your recent tirade against Afghan refugees sounds so familiar. Echoes of the anti-Irish sentiment, also called Hibernophobia, in early America.

At least you didn’t go quite as far as our 26th President Theodore Roosevelt who wrote in his diary:

“There are some twenty five Irish Democrats in the house.... They are a stupid, sodden and vicious lot, most of them being equally deficient in brains and virtue….”

Or, I should say, “As far as we know, you haven’t gone this far.” We haven’t seen your diary.

Somewhere in our history we must stop thinking of people as members of groups and start seeing them as human beings. I’m betting that the vast majority of Afghan immigrants are just fellow humans looking for a better life. Just like my ancestors. More than likely just like yours.

As long as religious, political and other leaders continue lumping people in racial, ethnic or other groups we remain a fragmented, unkind, yes, racist society. Please rethink your positions. Try seeing people for their value as human beings. Then, if someone breaks the law, hold him or her accountable as a lawbreaker without references to groups.

Galen McKibben, Helena

