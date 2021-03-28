A blatant bribe?
I'm finding it harder to give Republicans the benefit of the doubt about anything, especially after HB102 flew through the Legislature and was signed by the governor without so much as a second thought by the GOP.
I took solace in the fact that the law will come up against a legal challenge, as it blatantly violates the Montana Constitution and the authority of the Board of Regents.
So, imagine my disgust when an amendment to the biennial budget was adopted on a party line vote that, “…provides a one-time-only, restricted appropriation of $1,000,000 in FY2022 for distribution by the Commissioner of Higher Education [and] makes the payment void if MUS files a lawsuit contesting the legality of HB 102.”
This is a blatant bribe to discourage the MUS from pursuing legal action against an unconstitutional law.
I’m a recent graduate from Montana State University, where I was constantly challenged and asked to think critically, make mistakes, speak my mind, and push my classmates to do the same.
My education would have been negatively impacted if I was constantly facing the threat of gun violence on campus.
Most college students know someone who contemplated suicide. During my time at MSU, I knew students who were successful in taking their own life. It's tragic, and it's far too common.
Montana college students commit suicide at a rate considerably higher than the rest of the nation, and nearly 65% of suicides in the state are done so with a gun. 90% of firearm deaths in the state are suicides. It cannot more clear: access to a weapon increases the rate of suicide.
Republicans are so devoted to unfettered liberty and “gun rights” that they're willing to provide hush money to the MUS to preserve a law that will, undoubtedly, result in death.
My question to Republicans: are you prepared to have the blood of Montana’s brightest students on your hands?
Carlee Baker, Helena