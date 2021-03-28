A blatant bribe?

I'm finding it harder to give Republicans the benefit of the doubt about anything, especially after HB102 flew through the Legislature and was signed by the governor without so much as a second thought by the GOP.

I took solace in the fact that the law will come up against a legal challenge, as it blatantly violates the Montana Constitution and the authority of the Board of Regents.

So, imagine my disgust when an amendment to the biennial budget was adopted on a party line vote that, “…provides a one-time-only, restricted appropriation of $1,000,000 in FY2022 for distribution by the Commissioner of Higher Education [and] makes the payment void if MUS files a lawsuit contesting the legality of HB 102.”

This is a blatant bribe to discourage the MUS from pursuing legal action against an unconstitutional law.

I’m a recent graduate from Montana State University, where I was constantly challenged and asked to think critically, make mistakes, speak my mind, and push my classmates to do the same.

My education would have been negatively impacted if I was constantly facing the threat of gun violence on campus.