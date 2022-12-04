120422-stnd-opn-smith_merged

Pass the Social Security Fairness Act

To the Montana Congressional delegation re: HR82 in the House and S1302 in the Senate, known as the Social Security Fairness Act. I implore you to make it happen.

I am an 81 1/2-year-old veteran and retired, civil service annuitant . I get $179 a month Society Security. I think I deserve a bit more. Mr. Biden pardoned some pot smokers from FBI. I guess he could tell the Social Security Administrator to make the situation right.

You have the month of December to make it happen. Please do it. Jan. 1 Republicans own the House and it will never happen. Pelosi will be out. Do it. $179 a month Social Security?!

Dave Smith,

Butte