110422-stnd-opn-cottom_merged

Monica Tranel represents Montana values

I’m a fourth or fifth or something generation Montanan; simply put, my family has been on the Montana landscape for multiple generations. With the influx of population growth and increasingly contentious political landscape, I’ve been considering my Montana values and what it means to be a “Montanan” as of late. Here are the few that I could come up with, that I believe truly represent the Montana attitude. I ask you, whether you are a new member of the Montana community, or have been here for generations, to consider these values as you vote this year. Our political representation locally, on a state level, and nationally have the power to shape the fabric of our communities; let’s make sure they are truly representing Montana values.

Freedom. Montana is wide open skies and spaces, and living here means having the freedom to breathe and live as we want as long as it isn’t negatively impacting others. Freedom means giving people (all people, men, women, etc.) the opportunity to make their own choices whether it’s for medical care or gun ownership. Restricting one person’s freedoms does not increase your own.

Self-responsibility. Take care of yourself and your family, work hard to do so. If you make a mistake, own up to it, do what you can to fix it, and move on.

Be a good neighbor. While we expect self-responsibility of ourselves and others, that does not mean we do not reach out a hand to those who need help regardless of their background, religion, political leanings, or anything else. We are all people doing our best to make it in this world, so we help each other out. We do not make caveats, if someone needs a hand we give it.

Live and let live. This ties right back into freedom and self-responsibility. Living in this big, beautiful place is attractive because it allows us to live as we wish. That means we also respect others wishing to do the same. My choices and values may not be the same as yours, that doesn’t mean either of us are wrong. Let me live and raise my children by my values, you do the same. Keep separation of church and state, keep privacy intact, respect the Montana Constitution. leg.mt.gov/bills/mca/title_0000/article_0020/part_0010/sections_index.html.

Because of these values, this year I will be voting for Monica Tranel and saying no to Ryan Zinke.

Jamie Cottom,

Dillon

Be aware of what Republicans are doing

The state of affairs in Montana are out of step with the values of the people as is the leadership of the Republican Party and the individuals who were elected to represent us.

Montana people have always been open to giving help to neighbors in need and taking care of the infrastructure of the state roads and bridges, education and mental health issues for those who are in need. The Republicans who are supposed to represent us have not voted to help address these concerns. Do not be fooled. It is evident they are not concerned for your children or the educators who teach them, but they tirelessly remain dedicated to attack policies that address the needs and wants of Montanans.

They voted against the monies that would help the entire state after the epidemic, they voted against the infrastructure bills that would make repairs to our highways and bridges. To run for office in order to not vote for bills that would benefit the people of our state instead of sticking with the party line, is unconscionable. They were voted into office to promote and support what is good for our state.

They are willing to give outfitter tags for out-of-state hunters, but the residents of Montana must go through drawings for tags. Instead of keeping our animals safe from extinction they give out-of-staters the advantage. We are a hunting family who hunt for the meat, not the trophy heads or pelts that these out-of-staters and the Governor are hunting for.

They also are willing to do little to support educators and schools, or the mental health industry. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, so the leaders are opting to close our state hospital and talk of privatization of the facility. This idea is also being looked at for the state prison, even after seeing this idea not working in the private prisons that have already folded.

Our state could, and I think should, look at the result of these flawed ideas and put the monies back into the state instead of private companies’ pockets. Authentic Montanans who have lived through the good times and bad times need to be aware of what is happening.

Michelene Boysza,

Butte

If you think voting GOP will save the US, think again

If you think voting GOP will fix the economy, think again!

If you think voting GOP will stop inflation, think again!

If you think voting GOP will help middle American, think again!

If you think voting GOP will uphold your God given rights, think again!

If you think voting GOP will assure that every eligible person is allowed to vote, think again!

If you think voting GOP will support women’s issues, think again!

If you think voting GOP will stop mass murders in schools and public places, think again!

If you think voting GOP will support Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Social services, child services, public health services, mental health services, any programs that support low and middle income citizens, think again!

If you think voting GOP will decrease the crime rate, think again!

If you think voting GOP will reduce gasoline prices, think again!

If you think voting GOP will reduce pharmacy costs, think again!

Voting GOP means more tax cuts for the rich, gouging profits for big companies, fewer public services, cuts in Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, more voter/voting restriction, more assault on women’s issues, more religion based politics/laws, more corruption of our democracy, more mass murders, more human violence with guns, more fear, trepidation, and division among our citizens, more hate crimes, more divisive political rhetoric and lies to gain power.

Big businesses and oil companies raked in record profits over the past few epidemic years to the tune of around 57% more.

Could it be that record profits are the root cause of increases in prices and inflation? Dah! Certainly!

Could it be record profits is the root cause with issues for the economy? Exactly!

Could it be that increased costs and inflation leads to more crime in the streets? Likely!

Could it be that disenfranchising our citizens, politicians lying to gain power, less and less financial security, leads to a highly stress population, with more crime and unrest?

It doesn’t take a genius or a study to see it clearly.

Frank Boroni,

Butte

Elect women’s human rights champions to defend our rights

Women’s human rights are on the Montana ballot this Nov. 8 with a ballot measure that will profoundly deny our abilities to live a life of human dignity, human rights, bodily autonomy and economic security.

As an attack on our human rights, the deceitful, harmful, dangerous LR-131— mis-named ‘Born Alive Infant Protection Act’ — which will negatively impact families of infants as well as health professionals who care for them. Written deceptively to fire-up anti-abortion voters, this has nothing to do with decisions women and pregnant people make about if or whether to have children. LR-131 punishes grief-stricken families and intimidates and interferes with trained health professionals already protecting every baby born alive. Find out the facts here: nolR-131.org.

This is why we must elect women’s human rights champions to defend our rights! Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW’s) Political Action Team has vetted a diverse number of federal and state Champions candidates including: Monica Tranel for Congress in the Western District; re-election of Justice Ingrid Gustafson to return to the Supreme Court; and State Legislative Representative candidates Sarah Novak HD77 and Donovan Hawk HD76 as well as State Senate candidate Jesse Mullen HD39. They stand for our women’s human rights priority issues of reproductive rights and health, racial justice, Constitutional Equality, economic equity, LGBTQIA+ rights and ending all forms of violence against women, girls and Indigenous peoples.

Our Montana Constitution, rights to privacy and democracy are at stake! Take action by voting, review non-partisan voter guides, and check out our Montana NOW Facebook page for information on national and state candidates and callot measures: www.facebook.com/montananow/. Thank you!

Jan Strout, president,

Montana NOW

Vote Jennifer Lynch for HD73

I am writing this letter of support for Jennifer Lynch for House District 73. It has been my privilege to work with Ms. Lynch for the past eight years. During this time, I have appreciated her outstanding commitment to education. Ms. Lynch has been an active member of the Butte Teachers’ Union and currently serves as our Negotiations Chairperson. Jennifer grew up in Butte and took a keen interest in the Montana Legislature as she spent much time learning the ins and outs from her father, JD Lynch.

She is extremely knowledgeable, has a solid understanding of the legislature, and will fight to protect public education. Jennifer has taken great pride in being a positive member of the community of Butte and will defend the Montana Constitution. Vote Jennifer Lynch HD73.

Molly Stenson,

Butte

If you want more of the same, vote Tranel

Can anyone actually say that they are better off after two years of unified Democrat control of Washington? We’re staring down a recession, gas is still $4 a gallon, our children are being exposed to unconscionable curricula, and crime and drugs are tearing apart our communities. We’re being governed by leaders who don’t have the best interests of Montana at heart.

If you’re like me and you want to see a real change, then I encourage you to join me in supporting Ryan Zinke for Congress. Unlike Monica — a radical environmental attorney from Missoula who wants to spend your money like there’s an expiration date on it — Ryan will fight for Montanans, just like he has his entire life. He’s an energy expert and will bring statesmanship to a Congress that desperately needs real leaders.

He might have not been your first choice in the primary, but Ryan Zinke is our only choice if we want to turn the direction of our country around.

Payton Fuller,

Bozeman