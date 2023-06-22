Companies and states can change policies
Ten years ago, I was the successful plaintiff in the AMP v Myriad lawsuit that eliminated gene and created the modern era of genetic testing. Genes that are the creations of nature are no longer recognized as inventions warranting patents. People can have their genomes sequenced and learn about their undiagnosed disease, genetic predispositions and potential responses to therapy without the threat of cease and desist letters. Our most innate information about ourselves is recognized as our property, not that of patent assignees. Despite warnings from nay-sayers, the biotechnology industry fueled by the genomics revolution has boomed with the introduction of new treatments for many diseases that were previously untreatable.
As a successful plaintiff in an important lawsuit, I applaud the youthful plaintiffs in the Held v State of Montana lawsuit because they have taken on reduction of climate change, the most important existential issue of our time. They seek to exert their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.
Companies and states can change their policies. Just last week, Myriad stated, "“[W]e applaud the incredible innovation in genomics and precision medicine that has occurred since the Court reached the decision limiting patents with respect to naturally occurring DNA. Myriad does not support patents on products of nature."
Harry Ostrer,
New York, New York