Companies and states can change policies

Ten years ago, I was the successful plaintiff in the AMP v Myriad lawsuit that eliminated gene and created the modern era of genetic testing. Genes that are the creations of nature are no longer recognized as inventions warranting patents. People can have their genomes sequenced and learn about their undiagnosed disease, genetic predispositions and potential responses to therapy without the threat of cease and desist letters. Our most innate information about ourselves is recognized as our property, not that of patent assignees. Despite warnings from nay-sayers, the biotechnology industry fueled by the genomics revolution has boomed with the introduction of new treatments for many diseases that were previously untreatable.