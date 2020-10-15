Guest view: State's election administrators guard vote integrity

We serve voters by ensuring their qualifications are valid, their information is accurate, and that they have equitable, unobstructed access to voting.

We protect the integrity of the election by ensuring that every valid ballot that is timely received and legally cast is counted, and that the results are accounted for and validated through the canvass process. We are on guard against fraud, undue influence, and corruption from external forces that seek to politicize the electoral process in order to control the outcome.

We follow the laws, administrative rules, directives, and court rulings that dictate the conduct of elections, and we ensure that those who participate in the election do the same. We serve across 56 widespread counties that have numerous differences and countless similarities. Some are urban while others are very rural. Agriculture and ranching lifestyles dominate some communities while others create commerce through recreation, tourism, and other industries.

The members of the Montana Association of Clerk & Recorders and Election Administrators share these differences and similarities. Some counties hand count while most use various high-speed tabulators to compile the results of hundreds of thousands of ballots. We share a voter registration database that is maintained and secured by the Office of the Secretary of State.