Standard view: We are grateful for challenge of law abolishing judicial nomination commission

We are grateful to the group of former officials — and the Montana League of Women Voters — who Wednesday filed a constitutional challenge to the new law abolishing the states' Judicial Nomination Commission.

We believe the law dangerously places too much power over the judiciary in the hands of the governor.

It is a classic case of a solution in search of a problem. The commission system has worked flawlessly since 1973. No credible argument can be made about the quality of the judges produced by the nominating system in the state of Montana over the past half-century.

And it's not that the governor is without any control in the process. First of all, the governor appoints four of the seven commissioners. Second, the commission forwards three names to the governor for each vacancy, and the governor makes a choice from them.

What more does the governor want, and why?

Montana's judiciary is not an agency of the executive branch, and should not be treated as such.

We believe this new law to be fundamentally wrongheaded and a threat to the separation of powers in our state government.