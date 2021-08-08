Standard view: We are excited to co-sponsor Local Heroes for the second year

Last year, as Butte, Montana, America and the world were fighting through the pandemic, Father Patrick Beretta had a great idea.
As he often does.
He wanted to create a way to honor people in Butte who were giving everything they had to help others during the pandemic. And he wanted the honor to include more than “thanks.” He suggested that the honorees should receive something meaningful. That turned out to be $1,000 apiece, with the caveat that the money be spent in Butte. The public made nominations and 12 winners were selected.
The program, “Local Heroes,” was sponsored by the St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parish, The Montana Standard, Butte Broadcasting, The Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, Glacier Bank, the Janice, Jenna and Leo McCarthy Family, and a generous anonymous donor.
This year, we are honored and excited to launch Year 2 of Butte Local Heroes.
Joining us as co-sponsors are St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parish, Butte Broadcasting — KBOW/KOPR/KGLM radio — the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, Butte Community Foundation, Triple S Building Center, the McCarthy family in honor of Mariah’s Challenge, Glacier Bank, Town Pump, Butte Auto.com and Montana Resources.
Once again, we will select and honor “local heroes” who have served the community in an extraordinary way.
Last year, the award was specifically directed toward those whose actions during the COVID-19 pandemic were selfless, courageous and instrumental in helping the community through the crisis.
This year, while such actions may well qualify a candidate for the award, nominations are not limited to those whose work was directly related to the pandemic. Rather, the award is designed to recognize those who serve Butte and its residents in a variety of ways.
Again this year, the public is encouraged to nominate a “local hero” who might otherwise go unrecognized. The person may work in healthcare, in retail, in the public sector including public safety, in education, in the restaurant and hospitality industries, in the media, in financial services and accounting, or at a nonprofit.
It is not essential that the person have a leadership role – nor is such a role disqualifying. We would expect the honorees selected from the public’s nominations to come from a variety of backgrounds and professions.
At least 10 “local heroes” will be selected, and an event will be scheduled to honor them and celebrate their selection. Once again, each will receive our gratitude and $1,000, to be spent locally.
We would greatly appreciate your participation in the nominating process. So please don’t delay – nominate a local hero today!