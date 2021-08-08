Standard view: We are excited to co-sponsor Local Heroes for the second year

Last year, the award was specifically directed toward those whose actions during the COVID-19 pandemic were selfless, courageous and instrumental in helping the community through the crisis.

This year, while such actions may well qualify a candidate for the award, nominations are not limited to those whose work was directly related to the pandemic. Rather, the award is designed to recognize those who serve Butte and its residents in a variety of ways.

Again this year, the public is encouraged to nominate a “local hero” who might otherwise go unrecognized. The person may work in healthcare, in retail, in the public sector including public safety, in education, in the restaurant and hospitality industries, in the media, in financial services and accounting, or at a nonprofit.

It is not essential that the person have a leadership role – nor is such a role disqualifying. We would expect the honorees selected from the public’s nominations to come from a variety of backgrounds and professions.

At least 10 “local heroes” will be selected, and an event will be scheduled to honor them and celebrate their selection. Once again, each will receive our gratitude and $1,000, to be spent locally.

We would greatly appreciate your participation in the nominating process. So please don’t delay – nominate a local hero today!

