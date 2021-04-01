Standard view: Violence is never an acceptable response

On Sunday, The Montana Standard printed an editorial explaining the circumstances and decision-making surrounding the publishing of a photograph 10 days ago of Ron McVan.

McVan is a Butte resident and author of several books on the particular strain of ancient Norse religion that he helped to found with David Lane, a white supremacist and domestic terrorist, while Lane was serving a 190-year federal prison sentence. The photo showed McVan participating in a springtime rite associated with that religion, Wotanism, named for the Norse god Wotan.

On Monday evening, a fire destroyed McVan’s carport and the car he had parked in it.

We are horrified at that.

We see Butte as a place of tolerance, a place of live and let live, and the last thing we expected to have happen by revealing McVan’s background, including his ties to Lane, was to have someone fight violence with violence, hate with hate.

The police and fire departments are investigating, and the fire has not been confirmed as an arson, although the circumstance of the recent publicity certainly suggests it.