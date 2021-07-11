 Skip to main content
Standard view: Vaccination sweepstakes is a great opportunity for Butte
STANDARD VIEW

Standard view: Vaccination sweepstakes is a great opportunity for Butte

Vaccine sweepstakes winner

Ina Fox holds a giant check as she sits with her grandson Jax, 10, at the pavilion in Stodden Park. Fox was the first winner of the COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes. The drawings will be held through the summer with the goal of encouraging Butte-Silver Bow residents to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Citizens of Butte are the luckiest in the state for many reasons having to do with what a great place this is.

But now there’s another big reason.

The incredible COVID-19 Vaccination Sweepstakes, underwritten by the Town Pump Charitable Foundation and currently underway, gives vaccinated residents of Butte-Silver Bow something that nobody else in the state has: a chance to win a piece of the mammoth $525,000 in cash giveaways. The odds are very good given that the sweepstakes is only open to Butte residents who are fully vaccinated.

A total of $35,000 is being given away every week: Two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes. All residents have to do to have a chance to win is be vaccinated. It’s as simple as that.

Would $10,000 change your life? Very few people would answer that with anything but a “you’re darned tootin’ it would!” or words to that effect.

We believe that being vaccinated will also change your life for the better – and help to protect our entire community.

We are the second-most-vaccinated county in Montana. Let’s not settle for being second best.

Already, $105,000 has been given away, so now is the time to get vaccinated, and get entered to win.

For more information on how to get vaccinated, go to  https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2167/COVID-19

