Standard view: Vaccination sweepstakes is a great opportunity for Butte

Citizens of Butte are the luckiest in the state for many reasons having to do with what a great place this is.

But now there’s another big reason.

The incredible COVID-19 Vaccination Sweepstakes, underwritten by the Town Pump Charitable Foundation and currently underway, gives vaccinated residents of Butte-Silver Bow something that nobody else in the state has: a chance to win a piece of the mammoth $525,000 in cash giveaways. The odds are very good given that the sweepstakes is only open to Butte residents who are fully vaccinated.

A total of $35,000 is being given away every week: Two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes. All residents have to do to have a chance to win is be vaccinated. It’s as simple as that.

Would $10,000 change your life? Very few people would answer that with anything but a “you’re darned tootin’ it would!” or words to that effect.

We believe that being vaccinated will also change your life for the better – and help to protect our entire community.

We are the second-most-vaccinated county in Montana. Let’s not settle for being second best.

Already, $105,000 has been given away, so now is the time to get vaccinated, and get entered to win.

For more information on how to get vaccinated, go to https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2167/COVID-19

