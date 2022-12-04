Standard view: The public's right to know

There are many reasons to revere our Montana Constitution as it begins its second half-century of service as the bedrock for our rule of law.

One of the most cherished of those reasons is the unequivocal nature of its support for government openness and transparency.

Article II, Section 8, entitled “Right of Participation,” begins: “The public has the right to expect government agencies to afford such reasonable opportunity for citizen participation in the operation of the agencies prior to the final decision as may be provided by law.”

And Article II, Section 9, entitled “Right to Know,” begins, “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions.”

Furthermore, Montana code annotated 2021, Title 2, Chapter 3, specifies, “All meetings of public or governmental bodies, boards, bureaus, commissions, agencies of the state, or any political subdivision of the state or organizations or agencies supported in whole or in part by public funds or expending public funds, including the supreme court, must be open to the public.”

In recent days at least two members of an advisory group formed to make recommendations to the Butte-Silver Bow government on the spending of more than $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds have said they believe the group’s meetings should be public. Among them are Butte-Silver Bow commissioners Michele Shea and Cindi Shaw.

The Montana Standard applauds them for taking that position.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, relying on legal advice from County Attorney Eileen Joyce, disagrees.

Joyce says she is “perplexed” about why this issue has come up now, after the committee has been meeting for some time.

To that we say, the timing is irrelevant to the law. And better late than never.

Experts on Montana law say Gallagher and Joyce are incorrect.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said prominent Montana FOIA and transparency advocate Mike Meloy. “The committee is covered by Montana open-meetings laws.”

We agree wholeheartedly. We believe Montana’s laws and Constitution are abundantly clear on both the sentiment and specifics.

We do not wish to bandy the finer points of law and precedent with Joyce and Gallagher. We are journalists, not attorneys.

What we will do is remind Gallagher that he ran for the county’s highest political office on repeated and fervent promises to run his administration in an open and transparent manner.

He even pointed out that while many politicians talk a good game on transparency, he would be different. He would actually walk the walk, he assured Butte-Silver Bow voters.

We don’t know why in the world, if Gallagher’s philosophy and approach is all about transparency, would he not have simply said, “You’re right. These meetings should be open. Let’s post agendas and make sure people know what the committee is considering and when and where they are meeting from here on out.”

Simple. It would have been the end of this discussion, before it began.

It wouldn’t have cost the county anything and it would have reaffirmed his support for the public right to know.

But instead, he has chosen to rely on Joyce’s view that such steps are not legally necessary.

That’s a mistake, both in policy and in politics.

There is absolutely no reason not to let the public in on these important community discussions.

The Montana Standard will take Butte-Silver Bow to court, if necessary, to make this point.

It shouldn’t be necessary, and we certainly hope it isn’t.