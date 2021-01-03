Standard view: Thank you, Karen Sullivan and health officers across the state

Because we're not done.

Last week, as vaccine deliveries began to happen, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the country that "the worst is yet to come."

We are certain that the months between now and when Montanans are extensively vaccinated will try the state's resolve to take every possible precaution against the spread of the virus.

Sullivan's juggling act will continue, urging people to take precautions, coordinating between hospitals and other providers, and enforcing existing restrictions.

But at year's end, we owe her an enormous debt of gratitude for all she and her colleagues have done.

The same goes for health officers all across the state.

Many health officers in Montana and around the nation have been driven from office in 2020 — by non-supportive county governments, and by hostility and occasional threats of physical violence from those ignorant enough not to believe in the science behind the virus and the sensible precautions necessary.

That is absolutely outrageous.

We know that Sullivan has not been spared the threats and invective as she has gone about the huge job of trying to protect all of us. But she has been unwavering in her efforts.